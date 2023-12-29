en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Gold Rush in the Amazon: The Toxic Legacy of Illegal Mining

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:53 pm EST
Gold Rush in the Amazon: The Toxic Legacy of Illegal Mining

Global gold value is on the rise, sparking a surge in illegal mining across the Amazon. But this desperate dash for wealth comes with a high cost: the environment. The Amazon, a region renowned for its biodiversity, is now under threat from the reckless use of liquid mercury in the mining process. This toxic substance is contaminating the Amazon River, endangering Indigenous communities that rely on the river and the intricate web of life it supports.

Illegal Mining: A Toxic Legacy

Illegal miners are pouring into the Amazon, driven by the allure of gold. Their method of choice involves the use of liquid mercury, a substance as lucrative as it is lethal. Miners use it to extract gold from ore, but in the process, they are releasing it into the Amazon River. This has resulted in severe environmental damage and poses a significant risk to the Indigenous communities who depend on the river for their livelihood.

The Government’s Response

In response to the escalating crisis, the Brazilian government, under the leadership of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has launched a mission to eradicate illegal mining in the region. This marks a stark contrast to the policies of his predecessor and demonstrates a renewed commitment to protect the Amazon and its Indigenous communities. Despite these efforts, the situation remains a complex challenge. Even after law enforcement destroys mining camps, miners return, revealing the deep-seated nature of this problem.

Environmental agencies in Brazil are fighting a fierce battle against these illegal miners. Recent operations by the Chico Mendes environmental agency and Brazil’s Federal Police led to the destruction of mining camps and equipment. The agencies also confiscated weapons, gold-weighing scales, mercury, and diesel. Despite the backlash from miners and their supporters, President Lula remains resolute in his mission. He has vowed to eradicate illegal mining and end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

0
Brazil Climate & Environment South America Wildlife
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Exclusive Sale: Cariuma Offers 25% Off Sitewide, Features Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year

By Saboor Bayat

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: A Potential Romance Ignites Interest

By Saboor Bayat

Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors

By Salman Khan

Brazil Ushers in New Era with $4 Billion Mobility Program ...
@Brazil · 3 hours
Brazil Ushers in New Era with $4 Billion Mobility Program ...
heart comment 0
Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy
Brazil’s Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses ‘Inevitable’ Taiwan Reunification

By Salman Akhtar

Brazil's Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses 'Inevitable' Taiwan Reunification
Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating Tensions

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating Tensions
Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges Diplomatic Dialogue

By Geeta Pillai

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges Diplomatic Dialogue
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
10 seconds
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
7 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
8 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
10 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
21 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
43 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
48 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
53 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
54 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
48 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app