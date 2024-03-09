Fly Allways Connects Suriname and Venezuela: Inaugural Flight Sparks New Travel Era

Marking a pivotal moment in regional connectivity, Fly Allways commenced its inaugural flight between Paramaribo, Suriname, and Caracas, Venezuela. This development not only establishes the sole air link between the two nations but also promises to bolster socio-economic ties. The maiden voyage, undertaken by the Fokker F70 with registration PZ-TFC, signals a new chapter in the aviation sector, with round-trip fares pegged at USD 799.

Advertisment

Historic Flight Embarks

On a significant day, the first Fly Allways flight took to the skies, bridging the geographical gap between Suriname and Venezuela. This initiative, operating on a weekly basis, aims to facilitate approximately 12,600 seats annually. The decision to launch this service underscores a strategic move to enhance connectivity and foster closer relations between the two South American countries.

Strengthening Ties, Boosting Opportunities

Advertisment

The newly inaugurated air route is expected to play a crucial role in stimulating economic growth, promoting tourism, and encouraging cultural exchanges. By providing a direct transportation link, both nations anticipate increased trade, investment opportunities, and a boost in tourist influx. This air connection stands as a testament to the growing diplomatic and economic collaboration between Suriname and Venezuela.

Looking Towards the Future

As Fly Allways embarks on this pioneering journey, the implications for regional travel and commerce are vast. The airline's commitment to weekly flights is just the beginning, with potential expansions and increased frequencies on the horizon. This inaugural flight not only marks a milestone for the airline but also paves the way for future endeavors aimed at furthering regional integration and cooperation.

By forging this new air link, Suriname and Venezuela are not just connecting territories; they are opening doors to endless possibilities. As travelers and businesses alike capitalize on this new route, the ripple effects of this connection are poised to redefine the landscape of South American travel and trade.