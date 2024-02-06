Colombian Scientist Studies Impact of Mercury on Antarctic Mammals

Diego Mojica, a marine biologist from Colombia, is currently on an expedition in Antarctica, conducting potentially groundbreaking research on the impact of mercury on the region's large mammals. Mojica, who is a part of Colombia's Malpelo Foundation, has been collecting samples from leopard seals and humpback whales using a remote biopsy technique. This process involves shooting a small dart that collects a piece of the animal's skin, causing minimal harm to the creature.

Mercury's Impact on the Environment

Mercury, a toxic heavy metal, is released into the environment through various human activities, including mining and coal combustion. It has the ability to evaporate into the air and then subsequently settle into the oceans via rivers or rain. The presence of mercury in the environment, particularly in our oceans, poses a significant threat to marine wildlife.

Evidence of Mercury in Antarctica

Previous studies conducted by the University of Murcia in Spain have discovered mercury in the feathers of chinstrap penguins on King George Island. This discovery indicates that pollution, specifically mercury contamination, has reached even the most remote parts of Antarctica, threatening the region's wildlife.

The Vulnerability of Marine Mammals

The United Nations' Global Mercury Partnership has pointed out the vulnerability of marine mammals to mercury contamination. As apex predators, they are at the top of the food chain, and hence, are more likely to accumulate high levels of mercury in their bodies. This contamination can lead to severe health issues like reproductive failure, behavioral changes, and even death. In 2013, 140 countries signed the Minamata Convention aimed at reducing mercury use and emissions globally.

Mojica's Mission

Mojica's research focuses on determining if mercury has indeed been transmitted through the food chain to these large mammals. The findings of this study could play a crucial role in proposing measures for the conservation and protection of these marine mammals, thereby contributing significantly to global efforts to preserve our planet's wildlife and biodiversity.