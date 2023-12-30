en English
Health

South Africa’s Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:18 pm EST
In a bid to curb a silent killer, South Africa’s Department of Health (DoH) dedicated the first week of August to raise awareness around Rheumatic Fever (RF) and Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)—a potentially fatal consequence of untreated RF. This annual observance aims to spotlight the gravity of these conditions and the need for timely detection and treatment.

Understanding Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease

Affecting primarily children aged five to 15, though not restricted to this age group, RF is a serious inflammatory disease with potential to impact the heart, joints, brain, and skin. If not promptly identified and treated, it can progress to RHD, a chronic heart condition caused by RF complications.

Interestingly, RF often stems from untreated strep throat or scarlet fever. This link underscores the necessity for prompt treatment of strep throat with antibiotics, and the importance of public health measures like regular screenings to prevent the disease’s progression.

The Global Impact of RHD

Despite being preventable, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that RHD claims the lives of 288,348 individuals globally each year. This staggering figure points to the silent nature of the disease, often undetected until its advanced stages, as symptoms can be subtle or confused with other illnesses.

Education: The Key to Early Detection

Education around the symptoms and the correlation between streptococcal infections and RF is paramount for early detection and treatment. Improved outcomes and reduced morbidity hinge upon this knowledge. For those already diagnosed with RF, they must strictly adhere to their treatment to manage the condition and prevent long-term damage.

Through increased awareness, education, and public health initiatives, South Africa’s DoH hopes to tackle the challenge posed by RF and RHD, ultimately improving the lives of those affected by these conditions.

Health South Africa World
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

