Zwelisha Tragedy: Rainfall Causes Fatal Structural Collapse

A devastating incident unfolded in the Zwelisha region, located north of Durban, when a woman and her four-year-old grandson lost their lives in a structural collapse. The home they occupied yielded to the force of relentless rainfall that hammered the area on Saturday night, adding a tragic note to the severe weather conditions that have been battering the region.

Weather Wreaks Havoc in Zwelisha

As the storm escalated, roads were flooded, properties were damaged, and power outages swept across the region. Sinkholes opened up in various areas and hundreds of residents found themselves displaced. Rescue operations were mounted, with several families having to be evacuated from their homes. The intense downpour didn’t discriminate: it affected most parts of eThekwini and the north coast, marking its path with destruction.

Community and Authorities Respond

Members of the local community discovered the collapsed wood and iron home situated next to a river. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) and Verulam SAPS were immediately contacted. On arrival, the first responders found the lifeless bodies of the grandmother and her grandson on the bed. The presumption is that the victims were asleep when their residence collapsed.

Broader Impact of the Storm

The death toll from the storm in the province has reached ten since Friday night, a grim reminder of the destructive power of nature. Authorities have been working tirelessly to mitigate damages and evacuate communities from low-lying areas prone to flooding. The data is sobering: 40 people have died due to the inclement weather over the festive period and into the new year.

This tragic incident underscores the urgency for further investigation into the resilience of buildings in the region and the need for improved infrastructure or disaster preparedness measures. As the climate continues to change, the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events are likely to increase, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities.