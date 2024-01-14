en English
Disaster

Zwelisha Tragedy: Rainfall Causes Fatal Structural Collapse

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Zwelisha Tragedy: Rainfall Causes Fatal Structural Collapse

A devastating incident unfolded in the Zwelisha region, located north of Durban, when a woman and her four-year-old grandson lost their lives in a structural collapse. The home they occupied yielded to the force of relentless rainfall that hammered the area on Saturday night, adding a tragic note to the severe weather conditions that have been battering the region.

Weather Wreaks Havoc in Zwelisha

As the storm escalated, roads were flooded, properties were damaged, and power outages swept across the region. Sinkholes opened up in various areas and hundreds of residents found themselves displaced. Rescue operations were mounted, with several families having to be evacuated from their homes. The intense downpour didn’t discriminate: it affected most parts of eThekwini and the north coast, marking its path with destruction.

Community and Authorities Respond

Members of the local community discovered the collapsed wood and iron home situated next to a river. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) and Verulam SAPS were immediately contacted. On arrival, the first responders found the lifeless bodies of the grandmother and her grandson on the bed. The presumption is that the victims were asleep when their residence collapsed.

Broader Impact of the Storm

The death toll from the storm in the province has reached ten since Friday night, a grim reminder of the destructive power of nature. Authorities have been working tirelessly to mitigate damages and evacuate communities from low-lying areas prone to flooding. The data is sobering: 40 people have died due to the inclement weather over the festive period and into the new year.

This tragic incident underscores the urgency for further investigation into the resilience of buildings in the region and the need for improved infrastructure or disaster preparedness measures. As the climate continues to change, the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events are likely to increase, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

