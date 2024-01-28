Zulu Royal Family Announces New Appointments and Upcoming Legal Proceedings

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation has announced Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the traditional Prime Minister, marking a significant continuation of a dynastic tradition. This appointment, emphasizing the personal nature of King Misuzulu's decision, ensures the continuity of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's work and vision for the Zulu nation. Along with this, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza has been appointed as the deputy prime minister.

Commemoration Event and Royal Appointments

The appointments were announced during a commemoration event attended by government figures, members of the royal family, amabutho (traditional Zulu regiments), and hundreds of attendees. Four months after the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the newly appointed Traditional Prime Minister and deputy prime minister are set to carry forward the late Prince's legacy. Thulasizwe Buthelezi and Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza's appointments were made in consultation with Zulu elders, aiming to unite the Zulu nation after the recent deaths of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Mantfombi.

The Role and Aspirations of the New Appointees

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the new Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, takes over from the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The appointment was announced at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration, where the King praised Chief Buthelezi's close work with the late King Zwelithini and his leadership of the local houses of traditional leadership. Meanwhile, statements from the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, reflect the aspirations of Zulu warriors for the development of their communities.

Legal Proceedings and Royal Support

Concurrently, legal proceedings affecting the royal household have progressed, with a case scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in May. Amidst these developments, Prince Africa Zulu, the spokesperson for the Zulu royal house, conveyed King Misuzulu's gratitude for the support received from the president's office, highlighting the interplay between traditional leadership and national governance.