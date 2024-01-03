en English
Young Scientist Petra Van Der Merwe Triumphs in IOCD Essay Competition

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Young Scientist Petra Van Der Merwe Triumphs in IOCD Essay Competition

At the heart of the Sub-Saharan region, a young scientist has emerged as a beacon of hope for the future of sustainability. Petra van der Merwe, an MSc chemistry student at the University of Pretoria, has been declared the winner of the prestigious IOCD Essay Competition: Young Voices in the Chemical Sciences for Sustainability. Her essay, aptly titled ‘Science – a chess game against time,’ found its way onto the illustrious pages of the RSC Sustainability journal, marking a significant milestone in her academic journey.

Overcoming Challenges with Grace

Van der Merwe’s victory is not merely a testament to her prowess in the scientific realm. It is a symbol of her resilience and determination in the face of challenges such as unpredictability in research and the haunting feelings of imposter syndrome. Far from being deterred, she has emerged stronger, transforming these trials into stepping stones on her path to academic excellence.

A Legacy of Achievement

Van der Merwe’s journey has been punctuated by numerous awards and recognitions. From the Deans Merit Award to recognition as the best second-year chemistry student, and the coveted James Moir Medal from the South African Chemical Institute (SACI) for her outstanding performance in her honours year at UP, her accolades speak volumes about her commitment and dedication. Notably, she presented her work at the 44th SACI convention in Stellenbosch in January 2023, further solidifying her position in the scientific community.

A Vision for the Future

Though her accomplishments are praiseworthy, Van der Merwe firmly believes that recognising and encouraging young scientists is critical to addressing global challenges. In her eyes, sustainability is not a matter of debate or controversy like climate change. Instead, it should serve as a unifying goal for society, an aim to create a stable and maintainable future for the coming generations. Her winning essay stands as a testament to this belief, reflecting her vision and commitment to a sustainable future.

Education
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

