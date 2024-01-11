Xenophobic Rhetoric on the Rise in South Africa: HRW Expresses Concern Ahead of 2024 Elections

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has voiced its growing concern about the rising tide of xenophobic rhetoric from South African politicians in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. Nomathamsanqa Masiko-Mpaka, a researcher at HRW focusing on South Africa, Eswatini, and Lesotho, shed light on the persistent xenophobic attacks aimed at African and Asian migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented individuals. The latest HRW report on human rights violations in Africa, unveiled in Johannesburg, pinpoints inconsistencies in South African migration legislation, as highlighted by Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Political Maneuvering and the Threat to Rights

Masiko-Mpaka raised alarm about the timing of the government's proposed revamp of the migration system, suggesting it may serve as a maneuver to gain political leverage. She highlighted the potential implications, warning that such steps could lead to a decrease in refugee rights, contradicting the principles of equality entrenched in the South African constitution.

The Emergence of Operation Dudula

Another point of concern is the advent of Operation Dudula, a movement focusing on a single issue that holds the potential to spark xenophobic violence. HRW's report also draws attention to the disturbingly high levels of femicide in South Africa, with rates significantly outpacing the global average.

Xenophobia in Political Rhetoric

The discourse around South Africa's upcoming general elections in May has been inflamed by xenophobic remarks from opposition party leader Gayton McKenzie of the Patriotic Alliance. McKenzie has issued an ultimatum for undocumented Zimbabweans to vacate South Africa or face being forced out. He ascribes South Africa's problems to the failed land reform program in Zimbabwe, cautioning of repercussions if Zimbabweans don’t willingly exit. The emergence of far-right groups projecting South Africa's socio-economic challenges onto undocumented immigrants and the escalating rhetoric from politicians like McKenzie have created a tense atmosphere.