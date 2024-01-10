World Mourns the Passing of Renowned Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

The world bids goodbye to a luminary in the field of photojournalism, Dr. Peter Magubane, whose lens narrated the gritty narrative of apartheid in South Africa. Today, his funeral is being held, an event that signifies not just a personal loss, but a bereavement for the journalistic community and the historical annals of South Africa.

South African President’s Eulogy

President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled to deliver the eulogy, is expected to commemorate Dr. Magubane’s life and contributions. Previously, at Andrew Mlangeni’s funeral, Ramaphosa had painted a vivid picture of Mlangeni as an extraordinary freedom fighter, emphasizing his humility, humanity, and dignity. A similar tribute is anticipated for Dr. Magubane, a man whose camera was his weapon in the battle against apartheid.

Live Broadcast on SABC News

The funeral service, starting at 9 am, is being broadcast live on SABC News. This allows audiences worldwide to join in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Magubane. The live broadcast is further supplemented by real-time updates through live tweets, enabling people to be a part of the event virtually.

Legacy of Dr. Peter Magubane

Dr. Magubane’s work in the realm of photojournalism has been a beacon of truth, documenting the harsh realities of the apartheid era. His photographs, a stark exposition of the racial segregation and discrimination, have gained him international acclaim. The passing of Dr. Magubane represents a significant loss to the field of journalism and the historical record of South Africa.