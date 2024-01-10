en English
South Africa

World Mourns the Passing of Renowned Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
The world bids goodbye to a luminary in the field of photojournalism, Dr. Peter Magubane, whose lens narrated the gritty narrative of apartheid in South Africa. Today, his funeral is being held, an event that signifies not just a personal loss, but a bereavement for the journalistic community and the historical annals of South Africa.

South African President’s Eulogy

President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled to deliver the eulogy, is expected to commemorate Dr. Magubane’s life and contributions. Previously, at Andrew Mlangeni’s funeral, Ramaphosa had painted a vivid picture of Mlangeni as an extraordinary freedom fighter, emphasizing his humility, humanity, and dignity. A similar tribute is anticipated for Dr. Magubane, a man whose camera was his weapon in the battle against apartheid.

Live Broadcast on SABC News

The funeral service, starting at 9 am, is being broadcast live on SABC News. This allows audiences worldwide to join in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Magubane. The live broadcast is further supplemented by real-time updates through live tweets, enabling people to be a part of the event virtually.

Legacy of Dr. Peter Magubane

Dr. Magubane’s work in the realm of photojournalism has been a beacon of truth, documenting the harsh realities of the apartheid era. His photographs, a stark exposition of the racial segregation and discrimination, have gained him international acclaim. The passing of Dr. Magubane represents a significant loss to the field of journalism and the historical record of South Africa.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

