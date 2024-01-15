Western Cape's BPO Sector Matches Tourism in Economic Contribution

In a remarkable year for the Western Cape, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has emerged as a pivotal economic driver, equating the economic impact of the tourism industry, and generating R2.7-billion in foreign revenue. The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) disclosed that 7,900 new jobs were created in the last financial year, increasing the sector's employment count to 70,000 and contributing R24-billion to the regional economy.

Government Support Bolstering BPO Sector

The sector's growth has been significantly propelled by the support of both national and provincial governments, who view BPO - including services like call center operations - as a major economic catalyst. Every offshore BPO job created in the Western Cape adds R350,000 of foreign revenue to the province's economy. The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, allocated a generous R569 million for the BPO sector in this financial year. This allocation is part of a cumulative investment of R3-billion since 2016, indicating the government's commitment to fostering this industry's growth.

Masterplan to Tackle Youth Unemployment

Alongside financial support, a Sector Masterplan has been implemented with a lofty aim of creating 500,000 jobs by 2030. This initiative aligns with the national employment priorities, considering that the BPO industry is predominantly female and youth-focused. It offers lucrative opportunities for individuals without tertiary education, presenting an effective solution to combat youth unemployment.

South Africa: A Preferred Destination for BPO

South Africa has positioned itself as a global BPO hotspot, ranking second only to India as a preferred destination for offshore BPO operations. The sector has experienced an impressive annual growth rate of 22% over the past four years, outpacing global industry growth. Projections suggest that the sector's expansion will continue to soar, potentially rising to 775,000 jobs by 2030, further cementing South Africa's position on the global BPO stage.