Welridge Resident's Association: 28 Years of Dedicated Neighborhood Upkeep

In the heart of Roodepoort, the Welridge Resident's Association (WRA) has been a beacon of community spirit and dedication for the past 28 years. Their tireless efforts have not only preserved but enhanced the neighborhood, making it a sanctuary of cleanliness, safety, and aesthetic beauty.

Guardians of the Neighborhood

The association's ongoing initiatives encompass a broad spectrum, from safety and security measures to the beautification of greenbelt areas. These efforts have resulted in an environment that doesn't just house its residents but attracts prospective homeowners, contributing to the area's flourishing community spirit and value.

Nature's Challenge: The Flooding Issue

One of the significant challenges the neighborhood has faced is flooding due to the presence of over 54 natural springs in Weltevreden Park. However, the WRA's proactive approach has turned this obstacle into an opportunity for improvement. Instead of relying solely on local authorities, the association took matters into their own hands, raising funds to install a stormwater drain on Wonderboom Avenue. This act of self-reliance significantly reduced flooding and the associated property damage, enhancing the area's resilience.

Greening the Greenbelt

In addition to the stormwater drain, the WRA showed their commitment to sustainable solutions by investing in water-absorbing indigenous trees and plants. These plantings have not only helped manage the high water table but also enriched the greenbelt, making it a more pleasant and enjoyable space for residents.

Building Bridges with Municipal Departments

The association's efforts have not been limited to independent initiatives. They have also cultivated positive relationships with municipal departments, ensuring regular maintenance of open spaces and upgraded mini substations. The result is a neighborhood that is not only well cared for but also well connected.

Recent Achievements

The WRA's recent accomplishments reflect their continued commitment to improvement. They have hired a contractor for continuous maintenance, ensuring the neighborhood remains in top condition. Beyond this, they have proven their forward-thinking by investing over R500,000 in solar lighting to prevent vandalism at key points in the neighborhood, demonstrating their dedication to both sustainability and safety.