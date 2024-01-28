Vulture Conservation Boosted by Successful Relocation Project

After two years of meticulous planning and preparation, a breeding facility for rehabilitated, yet non-releasable vultures has been established in Shamwari, the Eastern Cape. The project, marked by the successful relocation of these birds, was carried out in collaboration with WeWild Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that specializes in animal rewilding and translocation.

A Journey of Hope for the Vultures

The vultures, having been nurtured back to health from sickness or injuries, were carefully loaded into specially designed transport crates and embarked on an 18-hour journey spanning 1,042 kilometers. Under the watchful eyes of the WeWild Africa team, the translocation process was executed with precision and care, ensuring the safety and comfort of these magnificent birds.

WeWild Africa: Facilitating a New Beginning

Under the strategic direction of Derek Milburn, WeWild Africa played an instrumental role in the relocation project. Not only did they provide the specialized crates, but they also oversaw the meticulous catching, loading, and transportation of the vultures. This monumental task was achieved with the help of about 50 dedicated volunteers, taking approximately two hours to load the birds onto the transport trucks.

Boosting Vulture Conservation Efforts

The primary objective of this relocation was to bolster the vulture population in the Eastern Cape region. The creation of the bespoke breeding facility at Shamwari will provide a significant boost to vulture conservation efforts in the region. These rehabilitated vultures, although non-releasable, are now able to contribute to the growth of their species, marking a significant milestone in the fight against vulture endangerment.