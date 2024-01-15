en English
South Africa

Vosloorus Braces for Nine-Hour Power Outage: Eskom Undertakes Essential Maintenance

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Vosloorus Braces for Nine-Hour Power Outage: Eskom Undertakes Essential Maintenance

Residents of Vosloorus Extensions 5, 6, and 16 in Gauteng are bracing for a nine-hour power outage on Thursday, 18 January, as Eskom, the South African power utility, undertakes essential maintenance work. This interruption, scheduled from 09:00 to 18:00, is necessary for the company to carry out maintenance operations on the distribution network’s power lines, ensuring the reliability and safety of the electricity distribution system.

Eskom’s Maintenance Plan

Eskom’s maintenance plan is a routine procedure designed to mitigate the risk of prolonged unscheduled power disruptions. The power utility has emphasized the need for customers to consider all electrical appliances as live during the outage. This precautionary measure is aimed at preventing any potential accidents or damages that could occur from an unexpected resumption of power.

Public Response to Outages

The announcement of this power interruption comes amidst growing frustrations from South African residents over power outages. Reports of unexpected power disruptions in various parts of the country, including Vosloorus, have led to a public outcry. Residents have voiced their dissatisfaction with Eskom, criticizing the company’s maintenance practices and communication efforts. Accusations of dishonesty regarding scheduled outage times have further inflamed the situation, with customers demanding greater transparency from the power utility.

The Way Forward

As Eskom continues its maintenance work to ensure a stable electricity supply, the company must also address these public concerns. Strengthening communication channels, providing accurate updates, and maintaining transparency about outage schedules will be crucial for the utility in rebuilding public trust. While the upcoming outage may cause temporary discomfort, it is a necessary step towards a reliable and safer electricity distribution system.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

