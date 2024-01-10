Vopak-led Consortium to Develop New LNG Terminal at South Africa’s Port of Richards Bay

The Transnet National Ports Authority of South Africa has declared a consortium steered by Vopak as the preferred bidder for the development and management of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Richards Bay. This pivotal project, with a commitment spanning a quarter of a century, signifies a monumental leap in the energy infrastructure development of South Africa.

Vopak Takes the Helm

Vopak, a Netherlands-based company with a global reputation for its adept handling and storage of diverse oil, chemicals, and LNG products, will spearhead this strategic initiative. The consortium, known as the Vopak Terminal Durban & Transnet Pipelines (TPL) Consortium Venture, is tasked with the design, development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the LNG terminal in the South Dunes Precinct. Commercial operation is anticipated to kick-off in 2027.

A Sustainable Shift in Energy

The LNG terminal is poised to play a crucial role in offering a cleaner, alternative energy source, contributing to the reduction of South Africa’s carbon emissions, and facilitating a shift towards a more diverse energy mix. This project mirrors global trends that see LNG as a key player in energy portfolios, representing a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Aligning with National and Global Goals

The initiative aligns with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 for electricity, which earmarks a substantial allocation for new land-based gas to power (GTP) facilities. It also falls in line with the DMRE’s Strategic Plan for 2020-25, which concentrates on the development of the gas market as an alternate energy source to meet South Africa’s burgeoning energy demands. In this way, the country aims to reduce its reliance on coal-fired plants, aligning itself with both national and global sustainability goals.