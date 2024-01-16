Volunteers Needed to Combat Rising Graffiti Problem on Table Mountain

The Graffiti Clean-up Rapid Response Group, a community initiative by the Friends of Lion's Head and Signal Hill, is urgently calling for volunteers to tackle the escalating incidents of graffiti on the iconic Table Mountain. The group's mission is not just about eradicating vandalism but also about nurturing a community devoted to preserving the natural beauty of the region's trails and mountains.

Growing Graffiti Problem on Table Mountain

Committee member Kosta Papageorgiou, a seasoned climber with over 500 ascents of Lion's Head to his name, has been a firsthand witness to the increasing graffiti problem. Each time he visits the mountain, he notes a rise in the presence of graffiti, often in the form of individuals tagging their names on the mountain's natural surfaces. This call for volunteers is a response to this growing issue, aiming to prevent further damage to the mountain's natural beauty.

Preserving Natural Beauty and Creating Awareness

The group's efforts are not solely focused on clean-up; they are also about raising awareness. Love our Trails founder, Blake Dyason, has been encouraging hiking and trail-running leaders to educate their followers about the detrimental impacts of graffiti and littering on the environment. The aim is to foster a sense of responsibility among trail users and discourage behavior that tarnishes the natural beauty of the park.

Legal Consequences of Graffiti

A spokesperson for SANParks highlighted the legal implications of graffiti in a national park, which is illegal and can result in fines or even arrest. This serves as a stern reminder to those who consider defacing the park's natural features, reinforcing the serious nature of the problem and the need for collective action to preserve Table Mountain's pristine state.