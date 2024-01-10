Volkswagen Confirms ID.2all Electric Vehicle Launch in 2025, Dismisses Delay Rumors

Volkswagen has quashed rumors of a delay in the launch of its new electric vehicle, the ID.2all, reconfirming the slated introduction in 2025. The German automaker’s clarification comes in response to reports by Auto Motor und Sport suggesting postponement until 2026 due to the European Union’s relaxation of upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Volkswagen Debunks Delay Claims

Contrary to these media speculations, Volkswagen’s Technical Development Head, Kai Grunitz, reaffirmed that the development of the ID.2all remains well within the original 36-month timeline set in early 2023. The ID.2all, replacing the long-standing Polo model, is based on the MEB Entry platform and showcases an impressive power output of 166 kW and a range of 450 km.

Unveiling ID.2all’s Simplified Interior Design

Addressing the critique of the infotainment system in other models, the interior design of the ID.2all has been simplified. The ID.2all SUV is also in the pipeline, with plans to succeed the T-Cross in 2026, and an electric version is on the cards for 2027. The standard ID.2all is set to be competitively priced, with a starting tag of €25,000.

Aftermath of Polo’s Production Halt in Europe

The cessation of Polo production in Europe has prompted Volkswagen to explore other export models from the Kariega Plant in South Africa. Currently, the plant assembles the Polo and Polo Vivo. Despite facing local market challenges, there’s a high degree of confidence that the plant will secure approval to manufacture a new ‘SUV-type’ vehicle for export from 2026 onwards.