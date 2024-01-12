Verification Delays Leave Over 150,000 Sassa Beneficiaries in South Africa Without Payments

South Africa's social grant system, a lifeline for many in a nation grappling with widespread poverty, hit a snag in January as over 150,000 beneficiaries encountered delays in receiving their payments. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the body responsible for the distribution of these critical funds, attributed the delay to issues in their monthly verification process.

An Unexpected Revelation

What initially seemed like a hiccup affecting 70,000 beneficiaries soon ballooned into a crisis twice as large. Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed that the actual number of affected beneficiaries was more than double the original estimate.

Routine Verification, Unprecedented Delay

The verification process at the heart of the issue is a standard part of Sassa's operations. It's a system designed to prevent fraudulent claims and ensure the integrity of the social grant system. Yet, the specific nature of the verification issues leading to the delay, or the anticipated time for their resolution, remains undisclosed.

The Human Impact of System Errors

While officials grapple with system errors and verification mishaps, the toll on beneficiaries is palpable. Child support grant recipients, for example, found themselves without the means to purchase food or stationery for school. Complaints from organizations such as PayTheGrants and Black Sash shed light on the widespread impact of these delays. There are also reports of old age grant recipients affected by this disruption. The growing number of erroneous suspensions and issues with Sassa's national payment system over the past two years only add fuel to the fire.