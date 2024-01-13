Vaal River Activists Push for Enforcement of Court Order on Wastewater Treatment Repair

Activists in South Africa’s Vaal River region are escalating their efforts to enforce a court order that mandates the Department of Water and Sanitation to repair long-standing issues with the wastewater treatment facilities along the river. These facilities, which have required repair since at least 2018, are indispensable for processing wastewater and sewage from a broad reach, including Tshwane and Johannesburg. Despite previous attempts by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Cuban engineers, the problems remain unresolved.

Legal Advocacy for Water Infrastructure

According to reports, the activists have filed for case management of the court order, underlining an ongoing struggle to ensure that the essential maintenance and upgrades needed to safeguard the river and the communities dependent on it are implemented. The legal action is a testament to the urgency of the situation and the persistence of the activists in holding the Department of Water and Sanitation accountable.

The Significance of the Wastewater Treatment Facilities

The wastewater treatment works managed by the Emfuleni Local Municipality cover over 1,000 kilometers of pipelines and include 44 pump stations. These stations direct the wastewater to three main treatment works located in Sebokeng, Rietspruit, and Leeukuil. The large-scale infrastructure is vital for the treatment of millions of gallons of water daily. However, with the current state of disrepair, the importance of urgent action cannot be overstated.

A Long Fight for Clean Water

The struggle to ensure the necessary maintenance and upgrades to the wastewater treatment facilities has been a long-standing issue. Despite efforts by the SANDF and Cuban engineers, the facilities have remained in a state of disrepair since at least 2018. The case management application by the Vaal River activists represents a critical step towards achieving the goal of clean and safe water for the communities reliant on the Vaal River.