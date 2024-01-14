en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa’s Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa’s Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds

In the heart of South Africa, the Free State region finds itself grappling with an escalating pothole crisis. Despite the technological advances in reporting tools, the issue remains unresolved, casting a shadow on the effectiveness of the provincial road infrastructure. Dr. Jack Armour, the commercial manager of Free State Agriculture (FSA), has voiced his concern over the provincial roads department’s failure to tackle pothole problems, despite the use of a pothole reporting app developed by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

A Growing Problem

Dr. Armour reported more than eight pothole issues in March alone through the Sanral app, yet none have been attended to. The problem, he suggests, stems partly from the department’s contractor development program, which often employs inexperienced contractors. Coupled with a slow public procurement process that can take over six months to award a contract for emergency road repairs, the potholes continue to multiply, and the public’s frustration grows.

The R30 Road: A Case in Point

A glaring example of these delays is the two-year wait to repair a mere 300-meter section of the R30 road. This protracted timeframe starkly illuminates the gravity of the issue at hand. The national Department of Transport, led by Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, is committed to eradicating potholes and is working with stakeholders, including Sanral, to fulfill this commitment.

The Vala Zonke Campaign: A Struggling Initiative

Sanral coordinates the Vala Zonke campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing road repair issues. However, the campaign’s effectiveness is hampered by poor and incomplete data collection from municipalities. Sanral’s spokesperson, Vusi Mona, emphasized the importance of accurate data collection for allocating repair work to the responsible road authority. Efforts are now underway to engage municipalities and improve the data submission process.

The Free State’s pothole problem highlights the hurdles that the South African road infrastructure faces. As the country steers its way through these challenges, the hope is that a synergistic collaboration between the public, technology, and the government can pave the way for smoother journeys in the future.

0
Africa South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
In a significant move that reinforces the economic bonds between the United States and Africa, a preliminary trade agreement has been reached to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for an additional ten years beyond its current expiration date in September 2025. Enacted in 2000, AGOA has been instrumental in allowing over 30
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
33 mins ago
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
Djibouti Leads Diplomatic Intervention in Horn of Africa
37 mins ago
Djibouti Leads Diplomatic Intervention in Horn of Africa
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
17 mins ago
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
22 mins ago
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
30 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
8 seconds
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
46 seconds
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
51 seconds
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
1 min
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
3 mins
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
5 mins
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
5 mins
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
5 mins
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
7 mins
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app