Unlock Your Animation Dreams with Triggerfish Academy's Free Digital Learning Platform

Have you ever dreamed of a career in animation but didn't know where to start? Triggerfish, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to turn those dreams into reality. The Triggerfish Academy, a complimentary digital learning platform, is now accessible to anyone interested in exploring the world of animation and understanding the myriad of career opportunities it presents.

Breaking Into Animation Made Accessible

The Triggerfish Academy aims to demystify the process of starting a career in animation by providing 25 free video tutorials, quizzes, and animation exercises. These resources cover the fundamentals of animation, storytelling, and storyboarding, offering a solid foundation for aspiring animators. Created by Tim Argall, the animation director on Triggerfish's third feature film, Seal Team, the course content is enriched with insights from some of South Africa's leading animation talents. Contributors include Malcolm Wope, character designer on Mama K's Team 4, and Annike Pienaar, who is now honing her craft at Illumination in Paris on Sing 2, among others.

A Collaboration of Creatives

The collaboration behind this initiative is as diverse as it is impressive. Alongside Triggerfish, the Goethe-Institut and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development have played pivotal roles in bringing this project to life. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering creative talent across the globe and providing accessible educational resources. The academy not only serves as a testament to the power of collaboration but also highlights the potential of animation as a career path that is both viable and fulfilling.

From Learner to Professional: Realizing Potential

With courses designed by industry veterans, the Triggerfish Academy is uniquely positioned to guide learners through the intricacies of animation. From understanding the principles of movement and storytelling to mastering the technical skills required for storyboarding, the platform offers a comprehensive curriculum that is both engaging and informative. The involvement of professionals who are actively shaping the industry ensures that the content is relevant, up-to-date, and reflective of the real-world challenges and opportunities in animation. Aspiring animators are not just learning the ropes; they're being prepared to contribute to the industry with confidence and creativity.

The launch of the Triggerfish Academy is more than just a milestone for animation education; it's a gateway for countless individuals to explore their passion for animation and potentially transform it into a rewarding career. By removing barriers to education and providing high-quality, accessible resources, Triggerfish and its partners are nurturing the next generation of animation talent. This initiative is a vivid illustration of how creativity, technology, and collaboration can converge to empower individuals and enrich the global animation industry.