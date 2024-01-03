University of Pretoria’s Internal Auditing Program: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and Professional Success

In the realm of higher education, the University of Pretoria’s postgraduate internal auditing program has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence and professional success. Led by Senior Lecturer Rudrik du Bruyn, the program is shaping the future of governance, risk, and control professions.

Unraveling the Program’s Success

The program’s success can be attributed to its rigorous curriculum, professional involvement, and international endorsement by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), based in the United States. In the 2022 academic year, the program admitted 64 students from a pool of over 400 applicants, demonstrating its competitive nature and high standards.

Not just academically rigorous, the program also offers practical career opportunities. Remarkably, more than 90% of the students secured internships during 2023. A testament to the program’s reputation, a 2023 graduate is already set to join a Dutch company in Amsterdam in January 2024.

Steering the Ship: The Advisory Board

The program’s success is also bolstered by an Advisory Board comprising South African internal auditing professionals. This board serves as the torchbearer, overseeing the curriculum and providing active support to ensure the program stays in alignment with industry trends and demands.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Intake

The program’s reputation continues to grow, with nearly 300 applications already received for the 2024 intake. In response to this demand, the admissions are set to increase to 80 students, indicating the program’s capacity to adapt and grow. The graduates from this program are not just degree holders; they are trusted professionals, equipped with an internationally recognized certificate and ready to make their mark in the internal auditing profession.

In addition to the internal auditing program, the University of Pretoria has also savored success in other areas. Tuks FM, the campus radio station, has clinched seven South African Radio Awards and three awards in the International Students Broadcasting Championship, reflecting the university’s multifaceted accomplishments.