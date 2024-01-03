en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Pretoria: Shaping the Future Through Holistic Education

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
University of Pretoria: Shaping the Future Through Holistic Education

Stepping into the academic arena of the University of Pretoria (UP), one is met with a comprehensive university experience that extends its arms far beyond academics. Here, personal growth, networking, and a supportive environment for students are just as paramount as the pursuit of knowledge. UP has mastered the art of striking a balance between academics and holistic development, offering a range of services such as academic advising, career guidance, counseling, and health services to both local and international students.

Enriching Student Life

The university is a melting pot of diverse student organizations, clubs, and cultural activities, all designed to foster a sense of community and belonging among its students. Students are encouraged to actively participate in these activities, with the objective of enhancing their interpersonal skills and widening their social circles.

Academic Excellence and Support Programs

UP has implemented two noteworthy programs to support student success. The FLYUP program is designed to help students graduate on time and contribute to the economy, while the FLYHigherUP program supports postgraduate success. The effectiveness of these support systems is mirrored in the university’s impressive 93% examination pass rate for full-time undergraduate students.

Mental Health and Safety

Recognizing the importance of mental health in student success, UP provides mental health services both in-person and online. In addition, the university has taken strong security measures on campus to ensure student safety, further contributing to a conducive environment for learning. Student accommodation and mentorship initiatives are part of the university’s strategy to provide a nurturing environment for academic and personal growth.

Addressing Discrimination and Supporting Entrepreneurship

The university takes a firm stand against discrimination and gender-based violence. SpeakOutUP offices and a dedicated Anti-Discrimination Policy are in place to address these issues. Entrepreneurial support is provided through the free online Entrepreneurship Professional Online Development (POD) course and its subsequent phases. The Ready for Work program prepares young adults and recent graduates for the workplace, with an astounding 97% of graduates finding employment within six months.

Development Activities

UP offers a range of development activities in culture, sports, and leadership to nurture student talents and abilities. These activities are designed to mold students into well-rounded individuals, ready to face the challenges of the world beyond the university.

0
Education Mental Health Crisis South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Pretoria Graduates Pledge Commitment to Healthcare Professions

By Israel Ojoko

Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria

By Mazhar Abbas

School Transportation Dilemma: Eligibility Criteria Under the Lens

By Waqas Arain

Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

By BNN Correspondents

Assam's Initiative to Preserve Linguistic Diversity: A Beacon of Hope ...
@Education · 3 mins
Assam's Initiative to Preserve Linguistic Diversity: A Beacon of Hope ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?
Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Kickstarts Free Bicycle Scheme in Ooty

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Kickstarts Free Bicycle Scheme in Ooty
Opening of Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School Postponed Amid Unforeseen Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Opening of Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School Postponed Amid Unforeseen Challenges
Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project

By BNN Correspondents

Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
56 seconds
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
1 min
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
2 mins
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
2 mins
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
2 mins
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
2 mins
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
3 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
3 mins
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
3 mins
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app