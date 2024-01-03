University of Pretoria: Shaping the Future Through Holistic Education

Stepping into the academic arena of the University of Pretoria (UP), one is met with a comprehensive university experience that extends its arms far beyond academics. Here, personal growth, networking, and a supportive environment for students are just as paramount as the pursuit of knowledge. UP has mastered the art of striking a balance between academics and holistic development, offering a range of services such as academic advising, career guidance, counseling, and health services to both local and international students.

Enriching Student Life

The university is a melting pot of diverse student organizations, clubs, and cultural activities, all designed to foster a sense of community and belonging among its students. Students are encouraged to actively participate in these activities, with the objective of enhancing their interpersonal skills and widening their social circles.

Academic Excellence and Support Programs

UP has implemented two noteworthy programs to support student success. The FLYUP program is designed to help students graduate on time and contribute to the economy, while the FLYHigherUP program supports postgraduate success. The effectiveness of these support systems is mirrored in the university’s impressive 93% examination pass rate for full-time undergraduate students.

Mental Health and Safety

Recognizing the importance of mental health in student success, UP provides mental health services both in-person and online. In addition, the university has taken strong security measures on campus to ensure student safety, further contributing to a conducive environment for learning. Student accommodation and mentorship initiatives are part of the university’s strategy to provide a nurturing environment for academic and personal growth.

Addressing Discrimination and Supporting Entrepreneurship

The university takes a firm stand against discrimination and gender-based violence. SpeakOutUP offices and a dedicated Anti-Discrimination Policy are in place to address these issues. Entrepreneurial support is provided through the free online Entrepreneurship Professional Online Development (POD) course and its subsequent phases. The Ready for Work program prepares young adults and recent graduates for the workplace, with an astounding 97% of graduates finding employment within six months.

Development Activities

UP offers a range of development activities in culture, sports, and leadership to nurture student talents and abilities. These activities are designed to mold students into well-rounded individuals, ready to face the challenges of the world beyond the university.