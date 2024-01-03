University of Pretoria Graduates Ready to Serve as Spiritual and Community Leaders

In a momentous ceremony at the Aula Theatre on the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Hatfield Campus, 17 graduates from the Faculty of Theology and Religion were recognized for their academic excellence and readiness to serve in esteemed roles within spiritual and community sectors.

Graduates Poised to Make a Difference

Among the graduates were students from the Bachelor and Master of Divinity programs, soon to serve as pastors, theologians, chaplains, counselors, and community activists. A distinct feature of UP’s divinity programs is the requirement for students to study Greek and Hebrew in the first two years, enhancing their ability to study the Bible in its original languages. This, in combination with their alignment with church partner traditions like the Dutch Reformed Church and the Netherdutch Reformed Church, equips the graduates to provide spiritual guidance and initiate positive societal changes.

Guiding Lights in the Academic Journey

Dr. André Ungerer, Head of the Reformed Theology College (RTC), and Dr. Kobus Myburgh, head of training for the Dutch Reformed Church, facilitated the training and formation of the graduates. Both expressed immense pride in the students’ evolution from uncertainty to maturity and knowledge throughout their academic journey. The graduates were also reminded of the divine significance of their calling and the crucial role they now play as spiritual leaders.

UP’s Commitment to Excellence and Service

The Faculty of Theology and Religion’s academic programs at UP are meticulously designed to meet the needs of churches, striking a balance between critical text analysis, historical and systematic theology, and applied theology. Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Themba Mosia lauded the graduates’ academic excellence and commitment to service, echoing UP’s mission to cultivate well-rounded individuals who contribute meaningfully to society.

