Education

University of Pretoria Graduates Pledge Commitment to Healthcare Professions

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
University of Pretoria Graduates Pledge Commitment to Healthcare Professions

In a solemn series of declaration ceremonies at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Health Sciences, nearly 300 students across various medical disciplines pledged their commitment to their respective professions. The ceremonies, which act as a precursor to formal graduation, saw students vowing to uphold professional responsibilities and adhere to stringent ethical standards.

Emphasizing the Nobility of the Medical Profession

Professor Tiaan de Jager, Dean of the Faculty, addressed the newly qualified medical doctors with a stirring speech. He underscored the nobility of their calling, highlighting the indispensability of empathy, compassion, and understanding in the roles they were about to embark upon. The future of healthcare, he asserted, rested on their capable shoulders.

Acknowledging Academic Excellence

Merit and distinction were not overlooked during these proceedings. Students who had excelled in their degrees, showcasing an extraordinary commitment to their chosen fields, were acknowledged. Prizes were awarded in various subjects, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent and dedication harboured within the faculty.

Staggered Ceremonies and Diverse Disciplines

The ceremonies, reflecting the broad diversity of the medical field, took place on different dates. Dentists and oral hygienists pledged on 1 December 2023, doctors on 9 December 2023, and other healthcare professionals from the School of Healthcare Sciences on 11 December 2023. The degrees conferred spanned a wide spectrum, including Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Oral Hygiene, Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dietetics, Bachelor of Nursing Science, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, and Bachelor of Radiography.

Ready to Impact the Healthcare Sector

Walther Ross, a student representative, highlighted the immense responsibility resting on the graduates. He spoke of the potential impact they were poised to make, and the positive change they were equipped to bring about in the healthcare sector. With the knowledge and skills garnered during their rigorous academic journey, the graduates stand ready to embark on their professional careers, primed to usher in a brighter future for healthcare.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

