UKZN Introduces Mandatory Social Justice Module for First-Year Students

In an unprecedented educational initiative, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has announced the introduction of a mandatory Critical Social Justice and Citizenship Module.

The module is aimed at addressing the ongoing societal injustices such as Gender Based Violence (GBV), racism, and homophobia which are pervasive in South Africa. The decision to make this module compulsory for all first-time entry students ensures that around 9,000 first-year students will benefit from it this year.

The Purpose of the Module

The purpose of this transformative educational initiative is not just to educate students about these critical issues but also to challenge them. The module is designed to spark a transformational journey and create a forum for conversations that go beyond the ordinary.

Students will be encouraged to recognize themselves in others, and respond with kindness and empathy, thereby promoting a more inclusive and equitable society.

Module Structure and Methodology

The module will utilize a multi-faceted educational approach, incorporating online lectures, tutorials, and written activities.

This comprehensive structure is designed to help students understand and challenge negative attitudes towards 'otherness'. This broad-based education is part of UKZN's effort to create a more inclusive and equitable academic environment.

The Role of UKZN

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Thabo Msibi, has elaborated on the university's role in this initiative. UKZN is not only ensuring that all new students receive this essential education as part of their university experience but also encouraging societal change by addressing these critical issues at the educational level.

With this step, UKZN is demonstrating its commitment to producing better-informed young South Africans who can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.