Tyla Dominates Metro FM Music Awards 2024 Nominations; Kabza De Small, Tyler ICU Follow

Internationally acclaimed songstress Tyla, fresh from her Grammy victory, has emerged as the frontrunner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024, clinching six nominations including 'Song of the Year' and 'Artist of the Year'. Her hit single Water has propelled her into the spotlight, marking her first nominations at this prestigious event. Amapiano sensations Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU are hot on her heels, each securing five nods in various categories. The awards ceremony is set to dazzle on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga, under the theme 'Black To The Future', celebrating the best in South African music.