Tshwane University of Technology Opens Online Application for 2024-2025 Academic Year

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria, South Africa, has initiated its online application process for the 2024-2025 academic year, inviting both undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply. The applications are open from 4 March 2023 and will be accepted until 30 September 2023. The university has published a comprehensive prospectus on its official website, serving as a guide for applicants, detailing the requirements and registration processes.

Application Process Breakdown

Applicants are required to visit TUT’s official website, thoroughly review the guidelines, and follow the general steps outlined for submission. The prospectus available in PDF format contains all the necessary information required for a successful application. The university urges applicants to refer to this document to ensure their applications are accurate and complete.

Financial Requirements

Applicants must be aware of the financial obligations that come with the application process. There is a non-refundable application fee of R240, a confirmation deposit of R500 upon acceptance, and an upfront registration fee of R1,500. It’s imperative to note that TUT is a cashless institution, and all payments are to be made electronically.

Late Applications

TUT has also announced the opening of late applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. The deadline for these late applications is 27 February 2024. This extension is particularly beneficial for prospective students who missed the initial application deadline or had a change of plans. The late application process, like the regular one, is conducted online via the TUT application portal. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply promptly to secure their chance for admission.

To summarize, TUT has made significant strides in making the application process easy and straightforward for prospective students, with all the necessary information readily available on their official website. By offering the convenience of online applications and providing comprehensive guidelines, TUT continues to strive towards making quality education more accessible.