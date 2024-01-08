en English
South Africa

Tshwane Announces Scheduled Water Interruption for Six Suburbs: Here’s What You Need to Know

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
On 10 January 2024, six suburbs in the City of Tshwane will experience a scheduled 12-hour water interruption, as part of an upgrade to the water supply network in the Queenswood area. The suburbs affected include Koedoespoort, Villieria, Waverly, Moregloed, Queenswood, and Rietfontein. The interruption will last from 8:00 to 20:00, and residents are advised to prepare and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of this temporary disruption.

Water Conservation Measures

The City urges residents to implement water conservation measures during this period. These measures include avoiding the use of hosepipes or sprinklers for gardening between 6:00 and 18:00, refraining from washing vehicles with hosepipes, and not filling swimming pools. The City also suggests the installation of water-saving devices like low-flow showerheads and tap aerators as a means of contributing to long-term conservation efforts.

Reason for the Interruption

The water interruption is due to necessary upgrade work on the water supply network in Queenswood. These upgrades aim to enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of the network, ensuring a more sustainable and resilient system for the community.

Cooperation and Understanding

The City of Tshwane appreciates the cooperation of its residents during the maintenance period. It assures the community that these upgrades are intended to serve their best interests by improving the efficiency and reliability of the water supply network.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

