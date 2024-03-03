Tshimologong Precinct, AFD Launch Animated Film Contest & Internship for African Talents

In an ambitious move to foster African storytelling and talent, the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, in collaboration with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Animation South Africa, has unveiled a new animated short film competition alongside the 2019 Digital Content Hub intern skills development programme. This initiative is poised to spotlight Africa's creative prowess on a global stage, inviting professional scriptwriters to submit scripts that encapsulate the essence of Africa with an appeal that transcends borders.

Empowering African Creatives

The competition is designed to unearth and nurture the storytelling talents of African scriptwriters, offering them an unprecedented platform to bring their narratives to life. By mandating that submissions must be five-minute-long scripts that are authentically African yet globally appealing, the organizers aim to showcase the rich diversity and creativity inherent in the continent. Furthermore, the initiative is not just about discovering talent; the winning script will receive complimentary visual development and storyboarding services, provided by the professionals from the 2019 skills pipeline, transforming these narratives into compelling animated stories.

Internship and Skills Development Opportunity

In parallel to the film competition, the Tshimologong Precinct and its partners are inviting aspiring animators and digital creatives to apply for a spot in their prestigious 2019 Digital Content Hub intern skills development programme. This programme represents a significant stepping stone for young creatives looking to break into the animation and digital content industry, offering hands-on training, mentorship, and real-world project experience. Candidates interested in this golden opportunity are encouraged to submit their CVs and portfolios promptly to meet the approaching deadline.

Submission Details and Deadlines

Eligibility for the animated short film competition is open to professional scriptwriters who can submit a complete five-minute script, adhering to the theme of authentic African stories with global appeal. The deadline for script submission is set for December 5, 2018, promising an exciting run-up to the selection process. On the other hand, aspiring interns must hurry to send their CVs and portfolios by 5 pm on November 25, 2018, to secure their place in the 2019 skills development programme. This dual initiative marks a significant milestone in the promotion of African digital creativity and talent on the world stage.

As the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, AFD, and Animation South Africa gear up for these landmark events, the anticipation within the African creative community is palpable. This initiative not only offers a unique opportunity for African storytellers and animators to gain international recognition but also reinforces the continent's position as a burgeoning hub for digital innovation and creativity. With the potential to discover and nurture the next generation of African talent, this competition and internship programme could very well set the stage for Africa's creative industries to flourish on the global scene.