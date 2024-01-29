Truworths sees Sales Dip in South Africa; UK Branch Office Excels

In a surprising turn of events, Truworths, a leading South African clothing retailer, witnessed a dip in sales during the second half of 2023, particularly during the festive season. A trading update revealed a marginal 0.3% fall in South African sales, amounting to R8.4 billion for the 26 weeks ending December 2023. The last nine weeks of the same year saw a more significant 1.6% drop to R4 billion, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Port Congestion and Fading Consumer Confidence

The slump in sales was attributed to several issues, including port congestion in South Africa, leading to merchandise delivery delays. Coupled with this was a decline in consumer confidence and deteriorating credit health of South Africans, both contributing to the sales decline.

Like-for-Like Sales and Local Competition

Truworths' like-for-like sales, which exclude new store openings, also fell by 3.3%. The retailer is grappling with increasing competition from local competitors Mr Price and The Foschini Group. Both reported nearly 10% sales growth during the festive season, overcoming port congestion-related challenges through supply chain resilience and increased local production.

Office Branch's Performance

Yet, it wasn't all gloomy for Truworths. The UK-based branch of the company, Office, saw a remarkable sales surge of 15.6% in pound terms and 33.1% in rand terms. As a result, Truworths' group retail sales grew by 8.2%, and the company anticipates an earnings per share increase of 1-5% for the period.

Despite the mixed performance in different markets, Truworths' commitment to overcoming the logistical and economic challenges showcases its resilience. The South African retail landscape is indeed evolving, and how Truworths navigates these changes will be a definitive narrative in the coming months.