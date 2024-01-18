en English
South Africa

Travelstart Joins Asata: A Game Changer for Southern African Travel Industry

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Travelstart Joins Asata: A Game Changer for Southern African Travel Industry

In a significant development, Travelstart, a major online travel booking platform in Southern Africa, has become a member of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata). This marks a crucial point in the evolution of the travel industry in the region, bringing together the traditional and digital realms of travel booking.

Travelstart Joins Asata

Travelstart’s inclusion in Asata is a testament to its status as an e-commerce pioneer in the Southern African region. This membership brings together the innovative, digital-first approach of Travelstart with the comprehensive, global connections of Asata, via the World Travel Agents Association Alliance. The amalgamation is set to benefit both parties, and the industry as a whole, by leveraging each other’s strengths.

A Boost for Ethical Standards and Credibility

Asata’s CEO, Otto de Vries, expressed excitement about Travelstart’s inclusion. De Vries emphasized the vital role of Asata in a country like South Africa, where the travel industry lacks governmental regulation. Asata membership ensures strict adherence to ethical standards and boosts the credibility of its members, a factor that is crucial for fostering trust among consumers in the travel booking process.

Travelstart’s Perspective and Contribution

John Friel, Travelstart’s South African country manager, acknowledged the power of collaboration within the travel industry. Friel expressed optimism about bringing the e-commerce perspective to Asata and contributing to its growth and evolution. This collaboration underscores the importance of digital transformation in the travel industry, and Travelstart’s role in driving this change.

With Travelstart and Pentravel as new members, Asata now represents 99% of travel agents in the region. This enhanced representation significantly boosts Asata’s ability to influence and drive change within the regional travel sector, marking a new era for Southern African travel.

South Africa Travel & Tourism
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

