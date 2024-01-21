Durban Horticulturist Transforms Urban Spaces into Thriving Gardens, Redefining Sustainable Agriculture

Thulani Bhengu, a 57-year-old horticulturist from Durban, has transformed his passion for farming into an innovative approach to urban agriculture, demonstrating that a consistent food supply can be maintained without the need for large tracts of land. Despite the challenges he faced in acquiring his own farm, Bhengu has mastered the art of making the most of small spaces, turning his backyard and other overlooked areas into flourishing gardens.

Repurposing Materials for Urban Farming

Embodying the ethos of recycling and sustainability, Bhengu has repurposed materials such as old tires, cans, and soft drink bottles to cultivate flowers, fruits, and vegetables. His innovative, eco-friendly methods not only led to his personal success but also inspired him to further expand his agricultural endeavors. His work has reshaped perceptions of urban spaces, turning them into green havens that offer both aesthetic appeal and practical benefits.

Community Impact and Recognition

Bhengu's unique agricultural practices have not gone unnoticed. His efforts have earned him recognition and respect within his community in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg. He has made use of servitudes to plant vegetables, generously donating part of his produce to charitable causes and food kitchens. This act of giving back has made him a beloved figure in his community and has further highlighted the potential of urban farming.

Future Ventures and Prospects

Currently, Bhengu is embarking on a new venture at the Pietermaritzburg train station. Having negotiated an agreement with a tenant, he is hopeful about making a significant impact with this new urban farming initiative. He believes that partnerships with property owners and government officials could open up more opportunities for urban farming. Bhengu also sees potential in the corporate sector helping to further his cause, suggesting an adopt-a-spot approach that would see companies sponsoring specific areas for urban farming.