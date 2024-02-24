Quick Response Saves Lives in Limpopo School Bus Accident

In the heart of Limpopo, a routine school day took a harrowing turn when a bus carrying thirty-eight learners from Modderspruit Primary experienced a catastrophic brake failure, resulting in a serious accident in Bela Bela. The incident, which unfolded late yesterday but only came to light this morning, has sparked a fervent discussion on road safety and the condition of vehicles transporting our children. With two of the learners now battling severe injuries in hospitals in Mokopane and Pretoria, the community and officials are calling for immediate action.

The accident has left the Bela Bela community in shock, yet their swift response in the aftermath showcased a remarkable spirit of unity and resilience. Emergency services, including police and medical personnel, were quick to arrive at the scene at Forever Resort, providing critical support. The majority of the learners were taken to Warmbaths Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. This collective effort undoubtedly prevented a worse outcome, highlighting the importance of preparedness and community support in times of crisis.

Government Response and Road Safety Advocacy

In response to the accident, MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya expressed deep concern over the use of unroadworthy vehicles for transporting learners. Matome Taueatsoala, a spokesperson for the department, emphasized the need for stringent adherence to road safety regulations.

The incident has brought to the forefront the critical issue of vehicle maintenance and the safety of our children on the road. The MEC's call for a zero-tolerance policy towards road rule violations, especially those endangering young lives, resonates with a community still reeling from the shock of the near-tragedy.