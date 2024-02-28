Tiso Blackstar and Nal'iBali's Play-It-Forward Campaign: Win Books for Schools

Under the banner of literacy and the joy of reading, Tiso Blackstar Group in collaboration with the Nal'iBali reading for enjoyment campaign, has launched an innovative initiative aimed at South African readers of TimesLive. This initiative not only supports the culture of reading among young South Africans but also empowers participants to contribute positively to their communities by donating books to educational institutions or reading groups of their choice. Running from April 13 to June 22, 2018, the Play-it-forward campaign offers a unique opportunity for readers to be both winners and benefactors in the realm of education.

Advertisment

Empowering Communities Through Reading

The core of the Play-it-forward campaign lies in its dual-purpose mechanism. Every week, two lucky participants are selected to win a set of ten storybooks. These books are not just in English but are also available in one of six other South African languages including Afrikaans, Xhosa, Zulu, Sesotho, Sepedi, or Setswana, catering to the linguistic diversity of the country and promoting literacy in mother tongues. This aspect of the campaign highlights the importance of cultural inclusivity in educational resources and the pivotal role of mother tongue education in early literacy development.

Nurturing a Culture of Reading at Home

Advertisment

In addition to donating books to schools and reading groups, the Play-it-forward campaign also addresses the need for cultivating a reading culture at home. Ten participants throughout the campaign duration will receive Nal'ibali reading-at-home starter packs. These packs are designed to encourage reading among children outside the classroom environment, further reinforcing the habit and love for reading. The inclusion of reading-at-home starter packs in the campaign underscores the belief that every home should be a place of learning and that parents and guardians play a crucial role in their children's educational journey.

A Collaborative Effort Towards Literacy

The collaboration between Tiso Blackstar and Nal'iBali epitomizes the power of partnerships in addressing societal challenges. By leveraging the reach of TimesLive and the expertise of the Nal'iBali campaign, this initiative not only aids in reducing the literacy gap among South African children but also fosters a community spirit by involving its readers in the philanthropic act of giving. This campaign serves as a testament to the significant impact that media organizations and literacy NGOs can make when they come together for a common cause.

As the Play-it-forward campaign progresses, it is hoped that the ripple effects will be felt far beyond the initial donations. By sparking an interest in reading among young learners, supporting education in mother tongue languages, and encouraging the involvement of communities in educational development, this initiative sets a precedent for future campaigns. It highlights the crucial role of literacy in empowering individuals and communities, thereby laying a foundation for a more informed and educated society.