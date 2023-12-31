en English
Africa

The Unfulfilled Promise: South Africa’s Struggle Against Corruption in 2023

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
The Unfulfilled Promise: South Africa’s Struggle Against Corruption in 2023

In 2023, South Africa still grapples with the unfulfilled promise of National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi. Five years ago, Batohi vowed to end an era of impunity for corruption. Yet, the nation’s legal system has repeatedly failed to secure accountability for those accused of compromising the country’s future through corrupt practices.

State Capture and Distorted Narratives

The State’s consistent failure in winning legal battles against individuals implicated in corruption has emboldened a new breed of denialists. These individuals attempt to rewrite the narrative, denying the extent of state capture, thus attempting to alter historical perspectives on the issue. This disturbing trend poses significant threats to South Africa’s democracy, undermining the struggle against greed-driven corruption, a malaise that amounts to theft from ordinary citizens.

Access to Information Bill and Accountability

In November 2023, the Access to Information Bill was tabled and subsequently received presidential assent, turning it into law. This legislation, aimed at enhancing accountability and fostering democratic governance, empowers citizens with access to state-held information and data held by private entities. Despite criticism, it aligns with international best practices and standards, as recommended by the AU Model Law on Access to Information for Africa. This law highlights the expanded role of private entities in public interest services, emphasizing the necessity to protect human rights within the private sector.

Corruption and Its Impact

Corruption, in its various forms – be it nepotism, favoritism, or collusion – acts as a significant roadblock to sustainable development in Africa. It exacerbates poverty, unemployment, hampers infrastructure development, and disrupts service delivery. For instance, South African Airways (SAA), founded in 1934, had to enter voluntary business rescue in 2019 due to financial losses, caused in part by corruption. Despite not flying a single scheduled flight for 18 months, it was recognized as the second-best airline in Africa by Skytrax in 2021.

As South Africa moves forward, the urgent need to address the corruption epidemic and ensure accountability becomes increasingly clear. The nation’s future hinges on its ability to tackle these issues head-on, fostering an environment where the rule of law prevails over greed and corruption.

0
Africa South Africa
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

