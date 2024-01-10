en English
The Rising Cost of School Supplies: An Australian Dilemma

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
The rising cost of school supplies is proving to be a significant financial burden for families across Australia, with the country looking at a projected expenditure of $3.5 billion on school supplies alone. This figure doesn’t take into account other costs such as tuition fees and school camps, which contribute to a total national spend of $12.9 billion. The financial load is particularly heavy in cases where schools mandate the purchase of uniforms and other items from designated suppliers, leaving parents without the option to compare prices and save costs. As a result, some families are considering moving their children from private to public schools to manage the financial strain.

The Struggle of Cost Management

A mother from Durban paints a vivid picture of this struggle. She spent R2,110 and R2,050 for her Grade 5 and Grade 7 children’s stationery respectively, despite her best efforts to minimize expenses by excluding items like dictionaries and calculators. However, these costs represent only the initial stationery needs for the school year, suggesting that the financial pressures faced by parents are likely to persist throughout the year.

The Wider Implication

While the impact on individual families is concerning, the wider implications of this rising cost trend are even more alarming. The average cost per child for school supplies is currently $684 for primary school students and $1132 for high school students. These high costs of education can potentially lead to increased economic disparities, with families of lower economic status struggling to afford quality education for their children.

Thrifty Measures

Amidst these challenges, the article offers some thrifty measures for parents to save on back-to-school shopping. These include buying in bulk, reusing supplies from the previous year, and planning purchases well in advance to benefit from sales and discounts. These strategies could provide a partial solution, helping families ease the financial burden of educational supplies.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

