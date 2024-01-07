en English
South Africa

The Rise of Sustainable Real Estate Investment in South Africa

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
South Africa is witnessing an upsurge in sustainable real estate investment, despite the prevailing challenges. The trend is largely fuelled by green financing and investment trends that are transforming the traditional real estate landscape.

The focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is becoming a significant factor in investment decisions, as more properties acquire green building certifications.

Shifting Focus to Green Financing

Green financing has emerged as a driving force behind the trend, with investors showing increased interest in green bonds and other sustainable financing options. Legal experts like Lulama Lobola from Cliffe Deffer Hofmeyer highlight the rising demand for environmentally conscious properties, signifying the strategic value of green investments for long-term success.

Green loans and sustainability-linked loans are gaining popularity. These are specifically designated for projects yielding environmental benefits, with interest rates tethered to sustainability targets. The shift to green financing is not only a strategic move for investors but also a response to the growing global focus on sustainability.

Government Support and Benefits

The South African government is playing a pivotal role in accelerating this evolution through various measures. Tax incentives, grants, and expedited approvals for green projects are among the initiatives being taken to boost sustainable investment in the real estate sector.

The financial benefits of such investments are becoming increasingly evident. Properties with green certifications or features are selling faster, attracting a broader spectrum of buyers and tenants, and commanding higher values.

Response to Power and Water Supply Challenges

This shift towards sustainable real estate is also seen as a practical response to the country’s frequent power and water supply interruptions. Green buildings offer a more reliable and responsible alternative, driving the demand for such properties even higher.

The trend is not just about environmental consciousness but also about practicality and long-term sustainability. South Africa’s real estate market is gradually morphing into a sphere where sustainability and profitability coexist.

0
South Africa Sustainability
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

