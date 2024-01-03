en English
Society

The Rise of Explicit Content in South African Television

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
The Rise of Explicit Content in South African Television

In recent years, South African television has taken a bold step, embracing more explicit sexual content, mirroring a global trend seen in popular series such as ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Euphoria’.

The New Wave of South African Series

Establishing a new norm for explicit content, series like ‘The Wife’, ‘Fatal Seduction’, and ‘Outlaws’ are exploring sexual intimacy with unprecedented openness.

The narratives are filled with steamy scenes and nudity, a stark contrast to the conservative nature of traditional South African television.

Ensuring Safety with Intimacy Coordinators

To ensure the safety and security of cast and crew during the filming of these explicit scenes, the use of intimacy coordinators has become common. Professionals like Kate Lush have become vital in navigating the sensitive nature of these scenes, providing a secure environment for performers.

Standout Shows and Bold Themes

‘Fatal Seduction’ is one of the standout shows in this new wave, featuring well-known actors like Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena. The show, based on a Latin telenovela, captivates audiences with its plenty of steamy scenes. Other series, such as ‘Adulting’ and ‘The Black Door’, have pushed boundaries even further, depicting erotic scenes and the lives of sex workers.

Adding a touch of humor to the mix, the holiday-themed comedy ‘Yoh! Christmas’ offers a lighter take on the trend. On the other hand, ‘Outlaws’ presents a modern Western narrative infused with romantic subplots, further diversifying the themes explored in these explicit series.

While South African television is seeing a surge in explicit content, the country is also grappling with a national crisis of gender-based violence. Efforts are underway to address the issue, with initiatives such as a royal visit from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to speak out against gender-based violence. As the trend of explicit content continues to rise, so does the necessity for conversations around consent and respect in these narratives.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

