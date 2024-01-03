en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rise of Content Creation in South Africa: Success Stories and Challenges

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
The Rise of Content Creation in South Africa: Success Stories and Challenges

Content creation is no longer just a hobby; it is a significant trend that allows individuals to have their own voice and possibly earn income through various online platforms. South Africa’s content creation scene is a testament to this, with success stories such as Lelo Boyana, who founded the online magazine Just Curious in 2009. Despite not generating significant income at first, the blog later created opportunities for revenue through banner ad campaigns and editorials.

Success Stories in Content Creation

Lelo Boyana isn’t the only successful content creator in South Africa. Rikki Hibbert has also found success with his photography blog, which not only generates business leads but has led to sponsorships and free photography gear in exchange for reviews. These stories demonstrate how content creation can evolve from a passion project to a lucrative business.

The Challenges of Blogging

However, it’s crucial to note that making money from blogging is not immediate; it requires growing and engaging an audience and competing with popular social networks. Despite retiring from her blog, Lelo still believes in the future of online careers and cites the increase in brands partnering with bloggers as a promising trend.

International Successes and Advice from Experts

Internationally, celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow have found success with their blogs. Paltrow’s lifestyle blog Goop has garnered significant revenue and page views. Website experts Teresa Schultz and Tony Flanigan suggest that income can be derived from advertising programs like Google Adsense, affiliate marketing, and direct ad space rentals. They emphasize the importance of website traffic for generating revenue, which can be increased through free or paid methods.

In conclusion, content creation is a viable and potentially lucrative career path. Although it comes with its challenges, the success stories and expert advice demonstrate that with passion, determination, and strategic planning, it’s possible to monetize your voice and reach on the internet.

0
Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inspire Veterinary Partners Opens State-of-the-Art Animal Hospital in Sugarland, Texas

By Mahnoor Jehangir

CSSF Releases Review Findings, Highlights Role of eDesk Portal in Cross-Border Fund Distribution

By BNN Correspondents

Lantheus Holdings CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Safak Costu

Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority

By Rafia Tasleem

Cardiff Lexington Appoints New CFO, Matthew Shafer, to Drive Strategic ...
@Business · 3 mins
Cardiff Lexington Appoints New CFO, Matthew Shafer, to Drive Strategic ...
heart comment 0
Articul8: Intel’s New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption

By Hadeel Hashem

Articul8: Intel's New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption
Loob Holding’s Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries

By BNN Correspondents

Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries
Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects
Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption
Latest Headlines
World News
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
1 min
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
2 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
2 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
3 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
3 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
3 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
4 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
4 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
4 mins
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app