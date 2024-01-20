The Rise of Bidirectional Charging in Electric Vehicles: South Africa's Power Solution?

In South Africa, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has brought forth a potential solution to recurrent electricity outages - bidirectional charging. This innovative technology allows EVs to serve as backup power sources, a feature that has grabbed the attention of consumers and industry experts alike.

Understanding Bidirectional Charging

Bidirectional charging encompasses three distinct technologies: vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G). These technologies enable an EV to power various devices, a home, or even feed energy back into the power grid, respectively. The concept, while not entirely new, has gained traction as EV adoption escalates and the need for alternative energy sources intensifies.

The Arrival and Departure of the Nissan Leaf

The first EV that brought this feature to South Africa was the Nissan Leaf, introduced back in 2013. The Leaf supported V2H charging with a capability of 7kW. However, it was only in 2022 that Nissan activated this feature. Ironically, Nissan has since discontinued the Leaf globally, leaving interested buyers to hunt for used Leafs and compatible charging systems.

BYD Atto 3: A New Hope

2023 saw the entry of the Chinese manufacturer BYD's Atto 3. This EV introduces V2L technology to the South African market, capable of providing up to 3.3kW of AC power. This output is sufficient to power various home appliances, making it a handy resource during power outages. The Atto 3 offers two battery capacities, with the extended range version capable of providing up to 18 hours of power at peak output.

Coming Soon: More Vehicles with Bidirectional Charging

2024 promises to be an exciting year for the South African EV market. At least three more vehicles with bidirectional charging are expected to arrive. Volvo's EX90 will boast V2L, V2H, and V2G capabilities, courtesy of its 107kWh battery. BYD plans to introduce its Dolphin hatchback with V2L support. There are also whispers about Ford's plug-in hybrid Ranger, which is expected to have a substantial battery pack, joining the fray.

A Global Trend: GOe3 and Bidirectional Charging

The trend towards bidirectional charging is not confined to South Africa. Arizona-based EV infrastructure company, GOe3, is expanding its horizons. In an exciting development, GOe3 is merging with Global Technologies Ltd. and plans to boost its production capabilities. The company's charging stations support bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to feed energy back into the grid. In addition to this, GOe3 is also developing a 255,000-square-foot manufacturing and production facility in Georgia, further evidencing the growing importance of bidirectional charging in the global EV landscape.