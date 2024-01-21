The Remarkable Transformation of Solomon Mahlangu High School Under Principal Mtengwana

In the heart of KwaNobuhle, Kariega, a remarkable transformation is underway. Solomon Mahlangu High School, once beleaguered with a dismal 20% pass rate in 1995, has witnessed a remarkable increase to an impressive 87.5% pass rate. The catalyst for this change is Principal Mncedi Mtengwana, a visionary leader who is not only nurturing academic success but also shaping good human beings who can positively impact their community.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the numerous challenges posed by crime, power cuts, vandalism, unemployment, and substance abuse, Mtengwana managed to foster a positive school culture. His formula for success is simple yet profound - love, discipline, and motivation. The impact is so profound that admission forms are now being sold, and parents queue up early for admission, a testament to the school's soaring popularity.

Principal's Unwavering Vision and Innovative Strategies

Mtengwana's vision is clear and unwavering. Despite the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in lost teaching time and 'progressed' students needing extra attention, he remains optimistic. His ambitious goals of a 95% pass rate for 2025 and a 100% pass rate by 2026 reflect his relentless drive for excellence. To further enhance the school's culture and address pressing issues like substance abuse, Mtengwana has employed a full-time social worker. He actively engages with teachers, parents, and students to improve teaching methods and ensure accountability. The school has also initiated a nutrition program that buys vegetables from parents' gardens, ensuring food security and fostering community involvement.

Praise for Mtengwana's Approach

His strict discipline, open-door policy, and innovative motivational strategies, including the relaxation of rules on hairstyles for Grade 12 students and confiscating phones to improve academic performance, have garnered praise. According to experts like Dr. Bruce Damons and Professor Jonathan Jansen, the true measure of a school's success lies in building strong relationships, a caring community, and a focus on the educational process rather than just the outputs. Mtengwana's approach has attracted attention and approval for its effectiveness in not only improving academic outcomes but also in shaping a resilient and supportive school community.