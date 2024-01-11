en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

The High Cost of School Uniforms in South Africa: A Financial Strain on Families

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
The High Cost of School Uniforms in South Africa: A Financial Strain on Families

Every January, like clockwork, the financial pressure in South African households spikes, not due to holiday spending, but the looming cost of school uniforms and stationery for their school-going children. A pressing issue, it underscores a deeper socio-economic challenge that reverberates across the underprivileged strata of the country.

Financial Burden on Parents

The cost of school uniforms and stationery varies significantly across different grades and schools in South Africa. This disparity presents a considerable financial burden on parents, especially those with children transitioning into new schools, where the need to acquire almost everything afresh amplifies the strain.

Variation in Uniform Costs

While affordability remains a critical concern, the quality of school uniforms doesn’t escape scrutiny. The price of school clothing items differs considerably between suppliers, with the brand and quality as key determinants. This variation further complicates the process for parents, forcing them to juggle between quality and affordability.

Exclusive Rights for School Uniform Suppliers

The issue of school uniform costs escalates with the existence of exclusive rights for school uniform suppliers, a challenge that has seen the Competition Commission receiving up to 220 complaints, predominantly from private schools. Despite possessing the authority to penalize, no fines have been issued yet.

Interventions and Future Prospects

In a bid to curb this troubling trend, the Competition Commission has reached a settlement with two major suppliers, with plans underway to prosecute and penalize schools flouting the guidelines. Furthermore, the South African Human Rights Commission eagerly awaits the department of education’s response to adopt their recommendations to cap the price of basic school uniforms, offering a glimmer of hope to beleaguered parents.

0
Education Social Issues South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
13 mins ago
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
Former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, has found himself entangled in a controversy that he had initially supported. After publicly endorsing the move to ban certain books from school libraries in Florida, O’Reilly was taken aback when several of his own books were removed from the same libraries. The books, ‘Killing Jesus’ and ‘Killing Reagan,’
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
37 mins ago
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
37 mins ago
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
33 mins ago
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
36 mins ago
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
36 mins ago
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
1 min
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
2 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
3 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
3 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
3 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
4 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
4 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
5 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
6 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app