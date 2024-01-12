The Crisis Unfolding: Over 150,000 South Africans Miss Social Grant Payments

In an unforeseen turn of events, over 150,000 South African social grant beneficiaries were left without their much-needed financial support in January. This substantial figure, confirmed by South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, dwarfed the initially estimated number of 70,000 affected individuals.

Delays in Verification Process

The delay was attributed to hitches in the monthly verification process conducted by SASSA. This routine procedure is a safeguard against fraudulent claims and ensures the correct distribution of grants. However, it ironically resulted in the widespread non-payment of grants this month.

Impact on Beneficiaries

The implications of this delay have been far-reaching, with the most significant impact felt by those who heavily rely on these payments. Complaints from beneficiaries have been pouring in from across the country, revealing the dire situation of recipients struggling to purchase essentials like food and stationery for children.

Questioning SASSA's Efficiency

The situation has raised serious questions about SASSA's efficiency. While the agency denies any exceptional issues with the verification process, reports of 'system errors' and 'erroneous suspensions' have sparked concerns. This incident has also brought to light previous issues with SASSA's national payment system. A technical glitch in September had left thousands without money, drawing parallels with the current situation.