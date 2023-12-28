en English
Business

Technology Is The Catalyst for South Africa’s Economic Resurgence – Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the CEO of Naspers South Africa and Director of the Vodacom Board, has highlighted the transformative potential of technology in South Africa’s economic landscape.

Despite grappling with low economic growth, an energy crisis, infrastructure bottlenecks, and the daunting specter of inequality and unemployment, South Africa stands as a beacon of digital promise on the African continent. Home to the most software developers in Africa, the nation is brimming with tech startups that could be the catalysts for its economic resurgence.

Digitization: A Pathway to Employment

The digitization of South Africa could potentially create over 1.2 million jobs by 2030. The country’s young populace, coupled with high internet penetration rates and stable mobile internet, provides a fertile ground for this digital revolution. The South African business community has pledged its support for the country’s growth through technology, underlining the potential of technology access to spur inclusive growth.

E-commerce, Online Learning, and Digital Finance: New Frontiers

E-commerce platforms, online learning, and digital financial services have been identified as platforms for local entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and democratize education.

Entities such as RedAcademy, a Cape Town-based learning hub specializing in coding and technology skills, are instrumental in equipping the young generation with vital IT skills for the digital economy. On the financial front, the 2023 Venture Capital (VC) Industry Survey indicates sustained investor interest in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, despite the economic hurdles.

Towards a Collaborative Digital Future

Mahanyele-Dabengwa’s vision for South Africa’s digital future is one underscored by collaboration. The business community, civil society, academia, and government must unite to harness technology for economic inclusion and growth. The endgame? An economic resurgence that resonates beyond the borders of South Africa, echoing across the entire African continent. With the right partnerships and strategic investments, technology can indeed be the panacea for South Africa’s economic woes.

Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

