Tbo Touch Stays Put: Metro FM Confirms Host's Continuation Amid Contract Speculations

Longtime Metro FM broadcaster Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, will remain at the helm of his weekday drivetime show, The Touchdown, despite swirling reports suggesting his departure due to contract disagreements. The station's announcement of its 2024/2025 line-up on Friday confirmed Tbo Touch's retention, introducing Luthando "LootLove" Shosha as the new co-host, alongside other significant line-up changes.

Contract Uncertainty Cleared

Amid rumors of discontent over growth opportunities and potential conflicts of interest with other business endeavors, Tbo Touch's future with Metro FM was uncertain until the recent line-up announcement. Despite the speculation, Metro FM has confirmed Tbo Touch's continuation on The Touchdown, signaling a resolution to the reported contract disputes and highlighting the broadcaster's value to the station.

New Faces and Farewells

The 2024/2025 line-up brings fresh talent to Metro FM, with Rorisang Thandekiso, Roxanne Roberson, and others joining the team, while established names like Somizi Mhlongo expand their roles. The reshuffle also bids goodbye to Nothemba Madumo and others, marking a significant refresh aimed at enhancing listener engagement and content quality.

Station's Forward-Looking Commitment

Metro FM's business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, underscored the station's commitment to delivering relatable and inspirational content. With these changes, Metro FM aims to support the growth of its weekend shows and maintain its appeal among listeners seeking inspiration and progression. The inclusion of new shows and talent is part of Metro FM's strategy to remain a leading force in urban lifestyle and entertainment broadcasting.