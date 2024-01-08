en English
Business

Steinhoff’s Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Steinhoff’s Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation

Once a towering titan in South Africa’s furniture retail market, Steinhoff’s presence in Stellenbosch, its home base, has significantly diminished. The company, which boasted a market capitalization of R200 billion at its zenith, has disappeared from the town’s landscape, leaving no indication of its once formidable existence. Steinhoff was forced to voluntarily delist from the local bourse in October last year, steering into voluntary liquidation while burdened with a staggering debt of €10 billion.

Steinhoff’s Departure from Stellenbosch

Steinhoff’s visible withdrawal from Stellenbosch is marked by the removal of their billboards from the iconic Danie Craven Stadium and their conspicuous absence from the upmarket De Wagen Office Park. The company’s name, once synonymous with the university town, has vanished, signaling a significant retreat for a company that was once intricately woven into the fabric of the community.

Ibex: The Successor Firm

Despite Steinhoff’s retreat, the successor firm, Ibex, continues to maintain offices in the town. However, it operates without any external branding, further emphasizing the erasure of Steinhoff’s once significant presence. The scenario is a stern reminder of the fast-paced world of business, where fortunes can turn overnight, and even the mightiest can fall.

Consequences of Steinhoff’s Delisting and Liquidation

The voluntary delisting and subsequent entry into liquidation have had profound implications for Steinhoff. Not only has it lost its physical presence in Stellenbosch, but it also grapples with a financial crisis of colossal proportions. The company’s fall from grace serves as a stark reminder of the thin line separating success from failure in the volatile world of business.

Business Economy South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

