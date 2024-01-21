Star College Durban Students Triumph Over Adversity, Secure Nine Distinctions Each in 2023 National Senior Certificate Exams

The year 2023 was one of formidable challenges for students worldwide. Among them, four exceptional pupils from Star College Durban not only overcame these challenges, but also emerged triumphant, achieving nine distinctions each and an impressive average aggregate of at least 95% in the National Senior Certificate exams. This achievement came despite the disruptions caused by load shedding, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the abrupt shift from traditional classroom learning to online education.

Overcoming Challenges

The transition to online learning initially proved to be a hurdle for the students. However, with resilience and adaptability, they quickly acclimated to the new medium, finding it both easy and comfortable. The role of online platforms provided by their school was pivotal in maintaining the continuity of the syllabus, even during unforeseen circumstances such as natural calamities like floods, which had led to a temporary closure of their school.

Support System and Future Aspirations

Their success was also buoyed by the unwavering support of their families and friends, who provided a nurturing and conducive environment for their studies. These students are not only academically gifted but also share similar aspirations for their future. They all expressed intentions to pursue a career in medicine, with plans to study at either the University of KwaZulu-Natal or the University of Cape Town (UCT).

A Mother's Pride

Among these extraordinary students, Sarah Chetty's accomplishments stand out. Sarah's mother, Sugenthrie Chetty, expressed immense pride in her daughter's achievements. Sarah's success story serves as an inspiration for the class of 2024, encouraging them to be consistent, enjoy every moment, relax, and look after their well-being, while also seeking help when needed.