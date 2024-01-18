St. Benedict's College Student Shines with Nine Distinctions in IEB Matric Exams

St. Benedict's College, known for its academic prowess, has added yet another feather to its cap with the exceptional performance of its students in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) 2023 matric exams. Nine candidates, in particular, stood out, each securing seven or more distinctions, a testament to the quality of teaching and learning at the institution.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Exceptional Achievers

Angelo Bastos, an 18-year-old student from Germiston, Johannesburg, achieved an extraordinary feat by securing nine distinctions. His distinctions spanned a range of subjects, including English, Afrikaans, Information Technology (IT), Mathematics, Life Orientation, Sciences, and Music, amassing an average pass rate of 89.1%. Bastos attributes his academic success to the unwavering support of his parents and plans to channel his passion for IT into pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Other Top Performers

Advertisment

While Bastos' achievement is certainly remarkable, he was not alone in his academic excellence. Other top achievers within the IEB have also been recognized for their outstanding performances. These include Lubna Peeroo and Dia Singh, the latter demonstrating an exceptional academic prowess by earning ten distinctions.

School Delays in KZN Midlands

In other related news, teaching and learning in schools in the KZN midlands have been delayed due to flooding. This update, along with the achievements of the IEB students, is part of the SABCNews coverage powered by Omny Studio, an audio management solution for podcasters and radio stations.

While the achievements of the class of 2023 are commendable, St. Benedict's College remains dedicated to nurturing and acknowledging the potential of each of its students. The school celebrates the collective success of the class of 2023 and looks forward to more such accomplishments in the future.