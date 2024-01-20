St. Benedict's Class of 2023 Shines in National Exams with Stellar Performance

St. Benedict's school has again proven its academic prowess with the Class of 2023's stunning performance in the IEB National Senior Certificate exams. The cohort has outdone themselves, with four pupils ranking in the top 1% nationally in each subject. The class as a whole brought home an impressive 250 distinctions, averaging 2.25 distinctions per student, and a high average score of 91.3% among the top achievers.

Outstanding Individual Performances

Five students scored above 85%, and nineteen students had an average exceeding 80%, demonstrating the depth of talent within the class. The star performer was Declan Pillay, who achieved 7 distinctions and a remarkable 96% in the IEB AP Mathematics exam. The cohort's exemption percentage peaked at 95.5%, reflecting the consistent high level of academic achievement across the class.

Recognizing the Pillars of Success

College Head David Jeffrey lauded the students for their hard work and dedication over 13 years. He also acknowledged the unwavering support from their parents and the commitment of the teachers in guiding the students to these heights. He emphasized that these results are a testament to the concerted effort of the entire St. Benedict's community.

Excellence in Information Technology

St. Benedict's has long been recognized for providing a cutting-edge technological education. This year, it particularly excelled in information technology (IT), with 17 boys achieving an average score of 80.7% and earning distinctions in the subject. These results underscore the school's commitment to preparing its students for success in a digital world.

The St. Benedict's Sixth Form Class of 2023 achieved a 99.3% pass rate in the 2023 NSC exams, further improving on the 2022 results. In a time when calls for the minister to step down amid falling standards in public education are gaining momentum, St. Benedict's stands as a beacon of educational excellence.