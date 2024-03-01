Southern Africa’s Bishops Convene in Pretoria for Safeguarding Workshop: Zero Tolerance Emphasized

The Inter-Regional Meeting of the Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) recently hosted a pivotal five-day workshop at the Padre Pio Retreat Centre in Pretoria, South Africa, titled "Promoting Safeguarding in the Church." This gathering, occurring from 26 February to 1 March, brought together representatives from the region's six Episcopal Conferences. The assembly included Bishops, secretaries-general, and officials responsible for the safeguarding of children and vulnerable individuals at both the Conference and national levels. The workshop aimed to foster dialogue, exchange ideas, and provide essential training to bolster safeguarding practices within the Church.

Urgent Call for Accountability and Training

In an enlightening discussion with Vatican News, Bishop Willem Christiaans of the Keetmanshoop Diocese in Namibia, a member of the IMBISA standing committee, underscored the Church's need for accountability. He advocated for the promotion of similar workshops across all levels to ensure the Church's commitment to safeguarding is both understood and implemented effectively. This approach aims to build a robust culture of protection and prevention across the region.

Zero Tolerance Policy Highlighted

Amidst the workshop's discussions, a significant emphasis was placed on Pope Francis's zero tolerance stance towards clergy who sexually abuse children. Father Andrew Small, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, highlighted this policy as a cornerstone of the Church's efforts to combat abuse. His presence at the workshop underscored the Vatican's commitment to safeguarding minors and vulnerable individuals within the Church. Representatives from IMBISA countries, including Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, were present, reflecting the regional scope of this initiative.

Strengthening Safeguarding Practices

The workshop not only served as a forum for dialogue and exchange but also as a training ground for those tasked with safeguarding within the Church. The collective effort to share knowledge, strategies, and best practices is a testament to the Church's proactive stance on preventing abuse. The gathering in Pretoria marks a significant step forward in the Church's ongoing journey to create a safe and nurturing environment for all its members, particularly the most vulnerable.

The commitments made and the strategies discussed during the IMBISA workshop in Pretoria are more than just temporary measures; they are part of a broader, ongoing effort to ensure the safety and dignity of everyone in the Church's care. By fostering a culture of vigilance, accountability, and zero tolerance for abuse, the Church in Southern Africa is setting a precedent for safeguarding practices worldwide. As these efforts continue to unfold, the impact of this workshop will likely reverberate far beyond the confines of the five-day event, contributing to a safer Church for generations to come.